wrestling / News

Stephanie Vaquer Attends UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg

March 29, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Stephanie Vaquer WWE NXT 3-25-25 Image Credit: WWE

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg happened tonight and Stephanie Vaquer was one of the many people attending the show. The NXT Women’s and Women’s North American champion was shown on camera sitting in the crowd. The show happened in Mexico.

