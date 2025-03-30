wrestling / News
Stephanie Vaquer Attends UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg
March 29, 2025 | Posted by
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg happened tonight and Stephanie Vaquer was one of the many people attending the show. The NXT Women’s and Women’s North American champion was shown on camera sitting in the crowd. The show happened in Mexico.
Stephanie Vaquer in the house.
#UFCMexico

WWE NXT double-champ Stephanie Vaquer is here for #UFCMexico 🇲🇽 🔥
