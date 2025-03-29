Stephanie Vaquer Visits UFC Performance Institute in Mexico

– WWE NXT Women’s Champion and North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer visited the WWE Performance Institute in Mexico this week. You can view a photo she shared on social media from the UFC PI with Chilean fighter, Ignacio ”La Jaula” Bahamomdes. She wrote in the caption, “CHILE en la casa ❤️🇨🇱 Un honor conocer a @jaulabahamondes, gracias por el tour en UFC Performance Institute 🙌 @ufc @WWE”

