Stephanie Vaquer Visits UFC Performance Institute in Mexico
March 29, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE NXT Women’s Champion and North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer visited the WWE Performance Institute in Mexico this week. You can view a photo she shared on social media from the UFC PI with Chilean fighter, Ignacio ”La Jaula” Bahamomdes. She wrote in the caption, “CHILE en la casa ❤️🇨🇱 Un honor conocer a @jaulabahamondes, gracias por el tour en UFC Performance Institute 🙌 @ufc @WWE”
CHILE en la casa ❤️🇨🇱
Un honor conocer a @jaulabahamondes, gracias por el tour en UFC Performance Institute 🙌@ufc @WWE pic.twitter.com/vBb6nBv7nt
— Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) March 28, 2025
Stephanie Vaquer showing how she does her finish. Her strength and control is so impressive! pic.twitter.com/6smBzTH9wi
— 🍀 (@HitPointPlays) March 29, 2025
