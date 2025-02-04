Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

Stephanie Vaquer will put Jacy Jayne in her sights on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Monday that Vaquer will battle the Fatal Influence member on Tuesday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Tuesday night on The CW, is:

* A-Town Down Under vs. Oba Femi & Trick Williams

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Kelani Jordan

* Ridge Holland vs. Stacks

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne

* NXT Women’s Championship Summit between Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia