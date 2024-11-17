wrestling / News
Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker Iron Survivor Qualifying Match, More Set for This Week’s WWE NXT
– WWE confirmed three new Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matchups for this week’s edition of WWE NXT. First, Stephanie Vaquer will take on Jaida Parker. Also, Zaria faces Wren Sinclair.
For the men’s division, Eddy Thorpe takes on Nathan Frazer in another qualifying match. This week’s WWE NXT takes place on Tuesday, November 19. The show will be broadcast live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Contender Match for NXT Championship: Ridge Holland vs. Andre Chase (Chase U will disband if Andre loses)
* Ashante Thee Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen
* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Nathan Frazer
* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker
* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair
