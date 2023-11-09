Stephanie Vaquer Would Be Proud To Represent CMLL In Japan & United States

Stephanie Vaguer was surprised to see fans’ reaction to her potentially appearing in in AEW via CMLL’s partnership.

Stephanie Vaguer was surprised to see fans’ reaction to her potentially appearing in in AEW via CMLL’s partnership. Vaquer is the CMLL World Women’s Championship, and she spoke on the latest episode of CMLL Informa about AEW’s partnershp with AEW as well as the potential for working in NJPW or STARDOM, where she competed back in 2018.

“I was very surprised by the embrace from the public from when I went to NJPW,” Vaquer sais (per Fightful). “When CMLL announced their partnership with AEW, everyone on Twitter was tagging me saying ‘We want Stephanie!'”

She added, “Many people in the United States want it and keep sending me messages about it, and I would be proud to represent CMLL, whether in Japan or the United States, and I mean that wholeheartedly.”

Vaquer will face Mayu Iwatani for the IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW Lonestar Shootout tomorrow.