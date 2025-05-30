Stephanie Vaquer Joins WWE Raw Roster, Will Compete On Next Week’s Show

Stephanie Vaquer has officially joined the WWE Raw roster and will be in action on Monday. WWE posted a video with Adam Pearce announcing that the former NXT double champion has signed with the Raw roster after a “lengthy negotiation.”

Pearce noted that Vaquer will face Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on Monday’s show.

Vaquer is fresh off losing the NXT Women’s Championship on this week’s NXT to Jacy Jayne. She debuted on NXT TV in October and had a dominant run that included capturing the NXT Women’s North American Championship and the NXT Women’s Championship in that relatively short time.