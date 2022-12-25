Stephen A. Smith Responds to Paul Heyman: ‘You’re Very Lucky I’m Busy’

– As previously reported, Paul Heyman delivered a message to ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith last week, saying that Smith was “not in my league.” Smith has since jokingly responded, tweeting earlier today that he would take Heyman’s job if he wasn’t so busy. He stated the following to Paul Heyman:

“What? What did you say @HeymanHustle. Land of obscurity! You’re very lucky I’m busy otherwise I’d have to come take your job, and show the fellas what REAL representation should look like in the @WWE. Haa!!!. Only kidding buddy. Love your work. But I AM coming one of these days.”

You can view Heyman’s initial tweet and Smith’s response below:

1 – I'm not a manager. I'm #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns 2 – @stephenasmith is not in my league. He's a screaming voice crying out for attention from the Ocean of Obscurity. I, on the other hand, reside on the Island of Relevancy! https://t.co/rJElzVdjm0 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) December 24, 2022