wrestling / News

Stephen A. Smith Responds to Paul Heyman: ‘You’re Very Lucky I’m Busy’

December 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE SmackDown Paul Heyman emotional Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Paul Heyman delivered a message to ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith last week, saying that Smith was “not in my league.” Smith has since jokingly responded, tweeting earlier today that he would take Heyman’s job if he wasn’t so busy. He stated the following to Paul Heyman:

“What? What did you say @HeymanHustle. Land of obscurity! You’re very lucky I’m busy otherwise I’d have to come take your job, and show the fellas what REAL representation should look like in the @WWE. Haa!!!. Only kidding buddy. Love your work. But I AM coming one of these days.”

You can view Heyman’s initial tweet and Smith’s response below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ESPN, Paul Heyman, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading