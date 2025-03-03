Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe Take Sides Following John Cena’s Heel Turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

ESPN’s First Take reacted to the final segment at WWE Elimination Chamber, with Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe taking sides. At that event, John Cena turned heel for the first time in over twenty years, beating and bloodying Cody Rhodes and joining forces with the Rock. Travis Scott was there too.

Sharpe said: “Man, John Cena ought to be ashamed of himself. He waited all this time to become a heel. You know what? Hey, Cody, me and you against John Cena and Travis Scott at SummerFest, SummerSlam, whatever they call it. John Cena, you need to pay for this. Me and Cody Rhodes gonna make sure you do pay for it. We got something for your tricky you-know-what. John Cena gonna have a replaced hip he pulling that dirt cheap stuff over on that man. Travis Scott, you too. You ought to be ashamed of yourself. I don’t like turncoats. I got something for John Cena.”

Smith said: “Listen, it pays to be the bad guy. I don’t have a problem with it at all. By the way, I roll with my man, The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, all day every day. That’s right, I love how he did that. I’m rolling with my man, The Rock, always. Always. That’s my guy right there. If that’s what he wanted, that’s what you do.”