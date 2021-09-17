Stephen Amell To Be at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Is Bringing His Gear

Stephen Amell is headed to AEW Dynamite next week, and he’s bringing his ring gear. The Heels star, who has worked a couple of matches between SummerSlam 2015 and All In, did an Instagram Live on Friday where he noted that he will be at next Wednesday’s show in New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium as you can see below.

While talking about his work with partners of his Nocking Point Wines, Amell noted that “I’ve got my Kayfabe Wine out at the moment. I’m gonna be at the AEW show at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Flushing Meadows on September 22nd … and I’ll bring my goddamned ring gear, kay?”

Amell is not currently announced to appear on the show. AEW will tape Dynamite and Rampage next Wednesday at the show, with Dynamite airing live on TNT and Rampage airing as a special two-hour show that Friday on TBS.