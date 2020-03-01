wrestling / News

Stephen Amell in Cody Rhodes’ Entourage Tonight at AEW Revolution (Pics)

March 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes and Stephen Amell

Arrow star Stephen Amell was in attendance at tonight’s AEW Revolution event. He appeared alongside as part of his entourage for his entrance for his match tonight against MJF. Cody’s entrance was played live by the band Downstait. You can check out an image of Amell at the event that was posted on Twitter below.

Unfortunately for Cody, he was not victorious against MJF. You can check out all of 411’s live results and coverage for tonight’s AEW Revolution RIGHT HERE.

