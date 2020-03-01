wrestling / News
Stephen Amell in Cody Rhodes’ Entourage Tonight at AEW Revolution (Pics)
– Arrow star Stephen Amell was in attendance at tonight’s AEW Revolution event. He appeared alongside as part of his entourage for his entrance for his match tonight against MJF. Cody’s entrance was played live by the band Downstait. You can check out an image of Amell at the event that was posted on Twitter below.
Unfortunately for Cody, he was not victorious against MJF. You can check out all of 411’s live results and coverage for tonight’s AEW Revolution RIGHT HERE.
All the stars come out for @AEWrestling. Great meeting you @StephenAmell! pic.twitter.com/fGp3Q4BUru
— Josh Shernoff (@SoSaysShernoff) March 1, 2020
@mattofwar Stephen Amell was with @CodyRhodes tonight and I missed it pic.twitter.com/WbqsHaLfuk
— Adam Sullivan (@superbatom182) March 1, 2020
@StephenAmell is at #AEWRevolution supporting his friend @michaelrosenbum by wearing a @leftonlaurel hat. #ThingsThatMakeMeHappyRightNow pic.twitter.com/7lvNHQA5mg
— Zane Desjarlais (@NeverShutsUp07) March 1, 2020
J’avais même pas capté mais c’est l’acteur Stephen Amell qui l’a accompagné jusqu’au ring 🤷🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ye4wSXskmA
— Florian Famchon (@FamchonFlorian) March 1, 2020
