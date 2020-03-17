Stephen Amell Confirms That Production for Starz Pro-Wrestling Drama Heels Has Been Postponed

Stephen Amell confirmed during a Instagram Q&A that Heels, the upcoming pro-wrestling drama for Starz, has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

“I was getting ready to shoot my new show Heels and that’s been put on hold indefinitely,” Amell said. “That’s frustrating because I was getting excited. We’ve got an amazing cast. It’s going to be awesome, but for the moment my training has stopped.”

PWInsider reports that Amell has been training with Chavo Guerrero in preparation for the role. Production was slated to begin in Atlanta next month.

The series will be about two brothers, one a heel and one a face, and their struggles inside the ring and out following the death of their father who was the promoter of the wrestling promotion they work for.

CM Punk was originally expected to play the heel brother after impressing casting directors but the project ended up being put on hold. Amell will now play the heel brother.