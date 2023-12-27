Stephen Amell Recalls Hurting Himself Doing RKO In ROH Match

Stephen Amell has been part of a number of wrestling matches, and the actor recalled his most painful moment being an RKO during his bout in ROH. Amell was part of a five-on-four handicap match for the promotion back in November of 2017 where he delivered an RKO to Christopher Daniels, a moment he recalled during a Highspots Sign-It-Live virtual signing.

“We did that match in San Antonio, Texas,” Amell recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “I was with Kenny and the Bucks and Cody, I think Hangman was there as well, and Scurll, Marty. And of course, we were up against CD [Christopher Daniels], who I ended up wrestling at All In. They called me into the ring, and I had to give an RKO to either CD or…I think it was CD. And I jacked my neck up so bad.”

He continued, “”I came back to the side of the ring, and I looked at either Matt or Nick, I can’t remember. I go ‘Guys, is there steam coming off of my ears?’ ‘No, why?’ ‘Because it feels like there’s steam coming off of my ears.’ I jacked myself up. Practice the RKO, I think is the most important thing.”