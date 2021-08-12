Stephen Amell On a Possible In-Ring Return and Potential Opponent, Doing Research For Heels

Stephen Amell’s Heels is set to arrive this weekend on Starz, and Amell discussed preparing for the show and a possible in-ring return in a new interview. Amell spoke with Wrestling Inc to promote the show, and you can check out some highlights below:

On researching on the WWE Network for Heels: “I was able to go back and watch Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, and Harley Race and a lot of the older stuff from the South. I canvassed Cody Rhodes and found some stuff to watch. That was extremely helpful. Then when it comes to getting into character, sometimes it’s as simple as hearing your music hit and feeling the reaction of the crowd. I can’t say enough about the people we had as extras on the show. They brought so much intensity and had to commit so much to this show as we shot during a pandemic. They were great. That was the prep there. It was on the page. It was all there. [Creator and executive producer] Michael Waldron did such a wonderful job crafting this world.”

On expanding on his experience in the ring for the show: “When I did stuff with WWE or Ring of Honor or AEW, it was always during the filming of Arrow, number one. Number two, it was always something I had to jump into really quick. This time around I got to spend some time and really focus on the basics. Locking up, hitting the ropes, developing a good punch, learning how to bump. Like really learning how to bump. If you’ve seen any of my matches, you’ll never see me take a flat back bump because I wasn’t confident enough to do it. I was worried I was going to snap my head. I can handle a bruise on my chest or getting my shoulder slammed into something or a knife-edge chop to the chest. But if you ring your bell in the middle of a match, and you don’t know where you are, that was going to be problematic. It was really focusing on the fundamentals. Really focusing on them was fun and showed me even more how much respect these professional wrestlers deserve.”

On a possible return to the ring: “My man-crush on Kevin Owens is alive and well. I love the way that guy works and the way he works a crowd. Cody and I have been circling a singles match for the longest time. I know that he’d take care of me and that we can tell a story in there. You’re going to have to convince my wife first ultimately.”

On Heels opening up professional wrestling to new fans: “Any fan of pro wrestling has a little bit of a chip on their shoulder because they will feel they are being marginalized or looked down at or sneered at or scoffed at, whatever the case may be. To in a way be an ambassador for professional wrestling, even if we can convert one person, it would have been worth it. Personally, I think we can do better than that. I really do. You don’t have to like professional wrestling in order to watch this show. Would it help? Sure. What we do in the ring is fun, but it’s the people. It’s the relationships that really ultimately define the show.”