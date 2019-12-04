wrestling / News

Stephen Amell Out of Tonight’s WWE Backstage Due to Illness

December 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Arrow Stephen Amell

Arrow star Stephen Amell is sick and will miss his scheduled segment on tonight’s WWE Backstage. Amell was scheduled for the Promo School segment tonight, but the WWE on FOX Twitter account noted he’s “under the weather” and can’t make the show.

Seth Rollins is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Stephen Amell, WWE Backstage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading