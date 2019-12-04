wrestling / News
Stephen Amell Out of Tonight’s WWE Backstage Due to Illness
December 3, 2019 | Posted by
– Arrow star Stephen Amell is sick and will miss his scheduled segment on tonight’s WWE Backstage. Amell was scheduled for the Promo School segment tonight, but the WWE on FOX Twitter account noted he’s “under the weather” and can’t make the show.
Seth Rollins is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show.
.@StephenAmell has let us know he is under the weather and can’t make #WWEBackstage tonight. Get well soon and we’ll save a promo school mic for you.
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 4, 2019
