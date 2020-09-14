Stephen Amell Praises Randy Orton: ‘Better Now Than He’s Ever Been’

Stephen Amell has been catching up on his wrestling as of late, and he’s a Randy Orton guy. The Arrow alum, who has had matches in WWE, ROH and at the 2018 All In PPV, posted to Twitter to praise the WWE star.

Amell wrote:

“Been watching a TON of wrestling. Biggest takeaway… We are 20 years into the @RandyOrton experience. He’s in my Top 5 of all time. And he’s better now than he’s ever been.”

Amell’s next acting project is wrestling-related, as he’s set to star in the wresting-themed drama Heels for Starz — once it’s able to restart production, that is. The show was, like most TV series, shut down due to the pandemic in March.