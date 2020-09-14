wrestling / News
Stephen Amell Praises Randy Orton: ‘Better Now Than He’s Ever Been’
Stephen Amell has been catching up on his wrestling as of late, and he’s a Randy Orton guy. The Arrow alum, who has had matches in WWE, ROH and at the 2018 All In PPV, posted to Twitter to praise the WWE star.
Amell wrote:
“Been watching a TON of wrestling. Biggest takeaway… We are 20 years into the @RandyOrton experience. He’s in my Top 5 of all time. And he’s better now than he’s ever been.”
Amell’s next acting project is wrestling-related, as he’s set to star in the wresting-themed drama Heels for Starz — once it’s able to restart production, that is. The show was, like most TV series, shut down due to the pandemic in March.
Been watching a TON of wrestling. Biggest takeaway… We are 20 years into the @RandyOrton experience. He’s in my Top 5 of all time. And he’s better now than he’s ever been.
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Brodie Lee Discusses His Debut as The Dark Order’s Exalted One Following His WWE Exit
- R-Truth Talks About Trying To Make Brock Lesnar Laugh During RAW Segment
- Matt Cardona Reveals the Value of His WWE Game Payouts Were Drastically Going Down Before His Release
- Some People Released By WWE Reportedly Bitter About Being Strung Along, WWE Will Not Be Releasing Wrestlers