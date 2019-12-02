Stephen Amell Set For This Week’s WWE Backstage

– Arrow star, former SummerSlam competitor and Bullet Club alumni Stephen Amell is set for this week’s WWE Backstage. FOX Sports announced on Sunday that Amell will be part of this week’s “Promo School” segment for Tuesday’s show, which airs at 11 PM ET on FOX Sports 1.

Amell’s name has been associated with wrestling since his SummerSlam appearance in 2015. He worked a feud with Cody in WWE and since joined the Bullet Club in 2017 during an appearance for Ring of Honor, and faced Christopher Daniels in a singles match at All In. He was announced just last week as partnering with Chris Jericho through Nocking Point Wines for Jericho’s “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” sparkling wine.