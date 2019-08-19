Stephen Amell To Star In Wrestling Drama Heels For Starz

TVLine reports that Starz is resurrecting their planned wrestling drama series Heels, with Stephen Amell (Arrow) set to star.

The eight-episode series follows a “close-knit Georgia community” and a “family-owned wrestling promotion” where “two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to (and just as hard to leave behind).”

Amell plays Jack, the heel of the Duffy Wrestling Association. He’s the owner of the company, and outside of the business an owner and father. He’s described as having “the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he’ll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire.”

Amell is a longtime fan of wrestling and has even had three matches. He teamed with PAC (then Neville) against Stardust and Bad News Barrett at WWE Summerslam 2015. In 2017, he teamed with Cody, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks against Flip Gordon, The Addiction and Scorpio Sky, then had a singles match with Christopher Daniels at All In last year.

The pilot for Heels was written by Michael Waldron (Community), who will executive produce with showrunner Mike O’Malley (Survivor’s Remorse), Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley.