wrestling / News

Stephen Amell Wants a Rematch Against Christopher Daniels Next Year, Daniels Responds

September 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
All In Stephen Amell Christopher Daniels

– It looks like actor Stephen Amell, of Arrow fame, is eager for a rematch against AEW wrestler Christopher Daniels. Daniels previously defeated Amell in a one-on-one match back at the All In event in September 2018. Earlier today, Amell tweeted, “Yo @facdaniels — Hit me up in January. It might be time to run it back.”

Daniels later responded, “Ready when you are.” Additionally, Amell is wearing an SoCal Uncensored shirt in the photo he tweeted.

Stephen Amell is currently working on a wrestling-themed drama for Starz called Heels. Casting and production recently geared back up after some recent delays.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Christopher Daniels, Stephen Amell, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading