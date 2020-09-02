Stephen Amell Wants a Rematch Against Christopher Daniels Next Year, Daniels Responds

– It looks like actor Stephen Amell, of Arrow fame, is eager for a rematch against AEW wrestler Christopher Daniels. Daniels previously defeated Amell in a one-on-one match back at the All In event in September 2018. Earlier today, Amell tweeted, “Yo @facdaniels — Hit me up in January. It might be time to run it back.”

Daniels later responded, “Ready when you are.” Additionally, Amell is wearing an SoCal Uncensored shirt in the photo he tweeted.

Stephen Amell is currently working on a wrestling-themed drama for Starz called Heels. Casting and production recently geared back up after some recent delays.

Yo @facdaniels — Hit me up in January. It might be time to run it back. pic.twitter.com/qkMiYYpGcp — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 2, 2020