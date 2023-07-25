wrestling / News

Boxer Stephen Fulton Uses Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Nakamura’ As Walk Out Song

July 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Boxer Stephen Fulton was channeling some WWE action in his first fight outside of the United States on Tuesday. As Fightful notes, Fulton fought Naoya Inoue and he used Lil Uzi Vert’s “Nakamura” as his walkout music.

Fulton was knocked out in the eighth round, resulting in Inoue capturing the WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles.

