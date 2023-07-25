Boxer Stephen Fulton Uses Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Nakamura’ As Walk Out Song

Boxer Stephen Fulton was channeling some WWE action in his first fight outside of the United States on Tuesday. As Fightful notes, Fulton fought Naoya Inoue and he used Lil Uzi Vert’s “Nakamura” as his walkout music.

Fulton was knocked out in the eighth round, resulting in Inoue capturing the WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles.

Stephen Fulton walking out to "Nakamura" by Lil Uzi in Japan #FultonInoue pic.twitter.com/rVWXMOJKpl — FTB VIDS (@anotherFTBacct) July 25, 2023