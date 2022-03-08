Steve Austin Accepts Challenge from Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 38 (Video)

– WWE released a video featuring WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin responding to Kevin Owens’ invitation to WrestleMania 38 to appear on The KO Show. You can see Austin’s video and comments below:

“19 years ago, I wrestled my last match in a WWE ring. After three Rock Bottoms, 1-2-3, I lost the match. And for 19 years, I had to live with that defeat, knowing my time was up. Kevin Owens, I want to thank you. I want to thank you for waking up something inside me that I’ve kept buried for 19 years. Ever since you started running that mealy-mouth of yours, talking about the state of Texas, the great state of Texas, you got my attention. And why would you want to do that Kevin? I can think of two reasons. One, you are one dumb son of a bitch! And two, you are fixing to get your ass kicked by Stone Cold Steve Austin. Whether you want to call this The KO Show, a match, a fight, a brawl, whatever! I will guarantee you this, Dallas, Texas, where I started my career, at WrestleMania, Stone Cold Steve Austin is gonna open up one last can of whoop-ass on you, Kevin Owens! And that’s the bottom line because Stone Cold said so!”

WWE has not yet confirmed on which night the confrontation between Austin and Kevin Owens will take place. WWE’s WrestleMania 38 is scheduled for April 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.