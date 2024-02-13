Steve Austin Addresses Potential In-Ring Return For CM Punk Match

While speaking with ESPN for a new interview, Steve Austin discussed a potential return to the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer came out of retirement at WWE WrestleMania 38 for a match with Kevin Owens, his first since WrestleMania 19 against The Rock in 2003. Here are the highlights:

On a potential return to the ring: “I said I’d never get in a ring again unless all the stars aligned & for some reason, somehow, they all did. And at the age of 57, I headlined the first night of #WrestleMania [38]. I never thought I’d do that. If you’d have told me that when I retired in [2003], I’d have said, ‘You’re crazy.’ So I’m not gonna sit here & say no to anything because you never say never in this crazy business of sports entertainment.”

“I love the sports entertainment business more than anything I’ve ever done in my life. And you get a dose of it, and you want more. And so here I am talking to you a couple years later about doing it again. And that’s how addicting it is to me, just to talk about it. And I get excited, and I’ll start talking too fast. But it’s not gonna happen. But it could.”

On potential match with CM Punk: “I like Punk, and I think Punk likes me — so, as long as he can take a [Stone Cold] Stunner. I consider him a great friend, a great guy and a great wrestler who’s had a great career. We’ll see.”