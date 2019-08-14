wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin Appearing on Hot Ones YouTube Show, Aleister Black Wants a New Challenger
August 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Steve Austin is set to appear on the Hot Ones YouTube show this week to promote his new USA Network series. Austin will appear on the series on Friday to eat hot wings with host Sean Evans:
& now a special announcement from this week's #HotOnes guest @steveaustinBSR 🤘🔥 pic.twitter.com/RkVwHeWkT8
— First We Feast (@firstwefeast) August 13, 2019
– Aleister Black is back to waiting for a knock. Black appeared in a new segment in which he said he’s looking for a new challenger to knock on his door, as you can see below:
