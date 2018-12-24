Bruce Prichard Discusses Booking of Stone Cold Steve Austin Beating Up Santa Claus on Raw, Reveals That Kid in Segment Was an Uso Brother

– During a recent edition of Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard discussed the Raw segment where Stone Cold Steve Austin delivered the Stunner to Santa Claus from the December 22, 1997 edition of Raw. Below are some highlights (transcript via Wrestlezone.com).

Prichard on Steve Austin stunning Santa Claus: “The funny part about it is that Steve actually stunned Santa Claus. I remember when we had Roddy Piper attack Santa Claus when it was Bobby Heenan, how much shit we went through because people thought that someone was attacking Santa Claus and not Bobby Heenan. The USA network was up in arms.”

Prichard on the man who played Santa Claus: “The guy’s name is Roy. He was from upstate Massachusetts. He worked in the northeast on a lot of independents, and worked later on as The Mountie in the independents. A good guy, nice worker. The kid [in the segment] is one of the Usos. We were looking for a kid to sit on Santa’s lap, and they were backstage with Rikishi at the time, so that’s one of the Usos. It’s either Jimmy or Jey. Gotta love [that it’s their WWE debut]. Even then they’re thinking “I could go in the ring and hit that fat fucker with something.”

Prichard on what he suggested to Austin for the segment: “I kept telling him, ‘Man, Steve, you gotta take the stuff off of him first to prove he isn’t actually Santa Claus,’ but as usual nobody listened to me. They just went ahead and they finally got it off of him, but you never saw that it was just some guy. Never got the beard off of him, but they got a little hair off of him and the hat off of him.”

Prichard on concerns Austin might not make it to the Rumble and how Austin was being written as “the guy”: “Yes there was, but Vince gave us the mandate that we have to plan and we have to write our television as if he was the guy. If he’s not and something happens then we’ll come up with a plan b. For right now, we have to think positively and work toward that goal. We weren’t allowed to look at it any differently. We were trying to protect that investment and make it all work.”