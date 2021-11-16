wrestling / News

Steve Austin & Bret Hart Set For This Week’s WWE The Bump

November 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE The Bump

Two WWE Hall of Famers will be on this week’s episode of The Bump in Steve Austin and Bret Hart. The show’s Twitter account announced on Tuesday that the two will appear in honor of the 25th anniversary of their famous Survivor Series 1996 match, as you can see below.

The show airs Wednesday morning at 10 AM ET on WWE’s digital platforms.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bret Hart, Steve Austin, The Bump, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading