Steve Austin & Bret Hart Set For This Week’s WWE The Bump
Two WWE Hall of Famers will be on this week’s episode of The Bump in Steve Austin and Bret Hart. The show’s Twitter account announced on Tuesday that the two will appear in honor of the 25th anniversary of their famous Survivor Series 1996 match, as you can see below.
The show airs Wednesday morning at 10 AM ET on WWE’s digital platforms.
BREAKING NEWS: @steveaustinBSR AND @BretHart will be on #WWETheBump tomorrow in honor of the 25th anniversary of their clash inside @TheGarden at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/xfL4ByvVC4
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 16, 2021
