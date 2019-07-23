Steve Austin Calls Ric Flair The GOAT

– Steve Austin spoke to TMZ prior to last night’s WWE Raw Reunion and had nothing but kind things to say about his good friend Ric Flair.

“He’s the absolute greatest of all-time to ever lace-up a pair of boots and the greatest world champion of all-time. Hulk Hogan was such a huge name in putting wrestling on the map and taking it to the heights that he did but Ric Flair is someone that I hold near and dear to me. Many people know Ric better than I do but we’ve become such good friends and I have such admiration for him. I’ve been down in the dumps too and I’ve had guys reach out to me and it’s helped me when I’ve been in a bad time. Any kind of support that I can be there for Ric, I’m glad and proud to be his friend. I wish him nothing but the best. He’s a very special human being. They broke the mold when they made that guy.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit TMZ with a H/T to 411mania.