Steve Austin Says He Can Improve On His WrestleMania 38 Match

Steve Austin returned to the ring to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, and he says he cam improve on what he did there. Austin battled Owens in a No Holds Barred match at night one of the 2022 PPV, and in an interview with ESPN he reflected on the match and the potential for another. You can see highlights below:

On the match: “I dissected what I did, and I know that I can improve on what I did. I said I’d never get in a ring again unless all the stars aligned. For some reason, somehow, they all did. At the age of 57, I headlined the first night of WrestleMania. I never thought I’d do that. If you’d have told me that when I retired in [2003], I’d have said, ‘You’re crazy.’ So I’m not gonna sit here and say no to anything because you never say never in this crazy business of sports entertainment.”

On potentially coming back for another one: “I love the sports entertainment business more than anything I’ve ever done in my life. You get a dose of it, and you want more. Here I am talking to you a couple years later about doing it again, that’s how addicting it is to me, just to talk about it. I get excited, and I’ll start talking too fast. But it’s not gonna happen. But it could.”