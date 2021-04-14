wrestling / News
Steve Austin & Chris Jericho Rewatch Funniest Moments in Broken Skull Sessions Bonus Clip
April 14, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE released a bonus clip from this week’s new episode of Broken Skull Sessions, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and AEW star Chris Jericho. In the new bonus scene, Jericho and Austin rewatch some of their goofier comedic moments together in WWE. You can check out that bonus video below.
The new episode is now available to watch on Peacock. Also, you can read 411’s own recap for the episode HERE.
