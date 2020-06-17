wrestling / News
Steve Austin Comments on Bret Hart Saying Austin Was ‘Nervous’ With Him in the Ring at First
Stone Cold Steve Austin heard Bret Hart’s comments that Austin was nervous working with him at first, and responded on Twitter. On tonight’s WWE Backstage, Hart recalled his feud with Austin and said that Austin “found his voice” after their match at Survivor Series 1996, but was nervous earlier on.
Posting to Twitter in response to the video the WWE on FOX Twitter account posted, Austin said he wasn’t nervous, “Just running on the edge of a razor blade. Confidence was sky high. Intensity was on point. Great time working with the best there is, was, and ever will be.”
No, not nervous. Just running on the edge of a razor blade. Confidence was sky high. Intensity was on point. Great time working with the best there is, was, and ever will be.
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) June 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Man Shot at WWE Performance Center Shows Up Again, Gets Into Argument With Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke
- Chris Jericho Says AEW Isn’t Looking At Any of the Recently Released WWE Wrestlers, Says They Are Selective In Who They Bring In
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage’s Relationship in WCW, Their Encounter At Doctor’s Office Shortly Before Savage’s Death
- Backstage News On the Forgotten Sons Being Pulled from WWE TV Following Jaxson Ryker Trump Tweets