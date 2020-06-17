Steve Austin Comments on Bret Hart Saying Austin Was ‘Nervous’ With Him in the Ring at First

Stone Cold Steve Austin heard Bret Hart’s comments that Austin was nervous working with him at first, and responded on Twitter. On tonight’s WWE Backstage, Hart recalled his feud with Austin and said that Austin “found his voice” after their match at Survivor Series 1996, but was nervous earlier on.

Posting to Twitter in response to the video the WWE on FOX Twitter account posted, Austin said he wasn’t nervous, “Just running on the edge of a razor blade. Confidence was sky high. Intensity was on point. Great time working with the best there is, was, and ever will be.”