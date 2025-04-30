Steve Austin Confirms Turning Down Logan Paul’s Prime Bottle Mascot Offer

Steve Austin has confirmed that, as Logan Paul said, he turned down an offer to dress in the Prime Bottle mascot costume. Paul said on Impaulsive last week that he had offered Austin an offer at one point for $1 million to do the PRIME mascot appearance, and that Austin said no. Austin confirmed the details in an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

“If he said that, I’m not gonna call him a liar,” Austin said (per Fightfulk). “I just kinda thought that was personal business. Since it’s out there, yeah, I turned it down. I’m in the beer business. I don’t know anything about his product. I don’t know about the ingredients in it, if it’s good, if it’s bad, or whatever. It wasn’t my thing. Yeah, I turned it down because I wasn’t into it. It’s no disrespect to him or his product.”

He continued, “It’s not my gimmick. He’s doing really well. He’s hustling and going and getting it, more power to him. It wasn’t a great fit for Steve Austin.”

Austin appeared at WrestleMania 41 and announced the attendance for night two.