Steve Austin Is Considering A Return to Podcasting

Steve Austin had a podcast for several years, and he recently said he’s considering bringing it back. The WWE Hall of Famer ran and hosted the Steve Austin show for almost seven years until it went away during the height of the pandemic, and during an interview with WrestleRant he noted that he’s thinking about returning with a revamped format.

“I have been thinking about kicking it back up,” Austin said (per Wrestling Inc). “I stopped a couple of years ago when COVID hit. Every now and then, I am inspired just to strike it back up, but I want it to be more about what I’m doing in my life, rather than it being guest-driven. You’ve obviously got to do a lot of research if you want to show respect to the guests. You can’t change them.”

He continued, “So, If I can just do it at a BS level and tell a few stories, and if that’s enough to rope people in … I might just do it because it’ll give me something to do.”

The Steve Austin show featured interviews with wrestling luminaries and his own thoughts on topics of the day, and preceded many of the wrestling podcasts that are part of today’s landscape.