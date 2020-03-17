Steve Austin Delivers Stunners to Byron Saxton and The Street Profits After Raw Goes Off the Air

– The action continued following last night’s Austin 3:16 Day for Monday Night Raw, which featured an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. After the show went off the air, Steve Austin and Becky Lynch hit Byron Saxton with more Stunners, but not just him. The Street Profits came to the ring, and they both got stunners from Austin as well. You can check out that footage below.

With all the beer that was being spit out, I hope no one gets coronavirus because of this segment. Last night’s Raw was held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic.