Steve Austin Didn’t Know He’d Be Part of WrestleMania 38 Night Two Until Day Of the Show

Steve Austin worked both nights of WrestleMania 38, but he says he didn’t know he’d be part of night two until the day of the show. Austin spoke with TMZ Sports for a new interview and during it he talked about his appearance at the PPV, where he faced Kevin Owens in a match on night one and then stunned Vince McMahon, Pat McAfee, and Austin Theory on night two. You can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On when he found out about the night two appearance: “Vince called me into his room and said, ‘Hey man, could you come out and stun me, McAfee, and Theory?’ And I said, ‘Sure,’ so I couldn’t drink until after the show.”

On Pat McAfee: “I think he’s amazing. He’s very entertaining. And, as a human being, I like him a whole lot.”