WWE News: Steve Austin Does Commentary on In Your House: St. Valentine’s Day Massacre on His Podcast, WWE Couple WWE couple Sarah Logan and Raymond Rowe Train Together on Valentine’s Day, Video of Ivory vs. Chyna From 2001

– Steve Austin does an alternate commentary to the 1999 “In Your House: St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” cage match between the WWE Hall of Famer and Mr. McMahon on today’s Steve Austin Show.

– WWE couple Sarah Logan and Raymond Rowe of spent Valentine’s Day doing some huscarl training at Jungle MMA & Fitness in Orlando.

– WWE posted the following video, featuring Ivory vs. Chyna from 2001…