wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin Does Commentary on In Your House: St. Valentine’s Day Massacre on His Podcast, WWE Couple WWE couple Sarah Logan and Raymond Rowe Train Together on Valentine’s Day, Video of Ivory vs. Chyna From 2001
February 15, 2018 | Posted by
– Steve Austin does an alternate commentary to the 1999 “In Your House: St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” cage match between the WWE Hall of Famer and Mr. McMahon on today’s Steve Austin Show.
– WWE couple Sarah Logan and Raymond Rowe of spent Valentine’s Day doing some huscarl training at Jungle MMA & Fitness in Orlando.
There's no other way I know how to show my love for you @raymondxrowe .
Let's always be strange. #valentinesday #myrrlag #weouthere #vikingcouple #huscarl pic.twitter.com/fEwxbwxUb1
— Sarah Logan (@sarahloganwwe) February 15, 2018
– WWE posted the following video, featuring Ivory vs. Chyna from 2001…