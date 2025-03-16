Steve Austin Says He Doesn’t Really Talk To Current Wrestlers

Steve Austin hasn’t had much experience with WWE in the TKO era, noting that he doesn’t really talk to anyone who’s currently wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Zack Heydorn for a new interview and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On how his dealings with WWE have changed with TKO: “I don’t know. I haven’t talked to anybody. I don’t really talk to anybody that’s currently wrestling right now anymore. John Cena and I will talk, like once a year, or whatever. I haven’t talked to John in forever. I don’t know. I haven’t been there. I just know finally, there’s a couple of people who work behind the scenes in the office that are still there from when I was there. But they’ve cleaned house pretty good, and it’s a new setup. But I can’t speak to any of that because I honestly do not know.”

On not having any negativity toward the company: “We’re good. I just don’t know how the day-to-days are going, but I mean, they’re pushing the creative envelope in a whole lot of different directions, and it seems like it’s done good for them, I guess.”