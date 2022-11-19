Steve Austin Downplays Rumors of Return, Explains Recent Workout Videos

As previously reported, WWE allegedly reached out to Stone Cold Steve Austin about another match after he wrestled Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania 38. Fans began to speculate about the return of the Rattlesnake after he posted workout videos online. In a post on Instagram, Stone Cold explained the video and training, adding that he’s not doing it for a specific event.

He wrote: “People have been speculating, ‘Hey Steve, what are you doing? What are you training for? Are you training for an event?’ I just simply looked in the mirror and realized I look like shit so I called my diet coach up and my macros are currently, give or take, roughly around 2650 calories 300-320 grams of protein, 150 grams of carbs on a regular day, will spike at 420 on a load up. I still drink beer on Friday nights. Get 3 Broken Skull IPAs and that’s pretty much it. I’m probably, as far as body weight goes, sub-232, the leanest I’ve been in forever. Anyway, I’m out. I just got tired of looking In the mirror, I got tired of looking like shit, so I’m taking action to do something about it. I gotta go. Catch you down the road.”

The Rock added in the comments: “Maaaan for everyone watching this, let me just say that how Steve is talking here, is exactly how talks in person and why we became brothers. Straight up, direct, no bullshit. Good or bad. You’ll always get the real. Keep kicking ass my brother and you know I gotta say it, “thank you for the house’.”