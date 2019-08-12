Steve Austin Says He’s Easy to Deal With These Days, Feels Honored To Have His Show Follow RAW

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Steve Austin talked about how even though he appeared at the RAW Reunion show, he wants things to be about the current generation.

“To me, when I go back to WWE, it’s all about the current generation,” said Austin. “I got my s— in during the [reunion] show in Tampa, but I want those people to have as much camera time as possible. When I do go out there, I’m pretty easy to deal with these days. Back in the day, when I was making my climb and finally getting some traction, I was an animal. I was very proactive in protecting the ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin character. I’m a little more relaxed now, and I’ll make the most of whatever they give me.”

He also talked about how honored he is to have his new show, Straight Up Steve Austin, follow RAW on USA Network.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity and an honor to follow Raw,” said Austin. “That’s the audience that built me and supported me for all those years. I’m following the world from which I came from. But I can’t wrestle any more, I don’t live in the past. I’m happy I was ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, but I also want to show people who and what Steve Austin is all about.”