Steve Austin is Excited For WWE Evolution, Not Keen on Making a Return

– Steve Austin discussed WWE Evolution and the possibility of a return to the ring on a recent episode of his podcast. A couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On WWE Evolution: “I thought it’s cool! I mean, man, because, man, it has been the last couple of years that this whole thing has been… it has been more than a couple of years it has been in the works, but, man, all-of-a-sudden, just the women’s division just started spinning up with more better, better, better workers, better characters, better gimmicks, more time… a whole lot more time, so the fact that they give them their own pay-per-view, I think it’s flat-out awesome for not just women in wrestling, but for wrestling in general. I mean, for the women to have a card from top to bottom, a pay-per-view from top to bottom on their own, that’s pretty big time. I was excited to see one of my favorites, Trish Stratus, making a comeback.”

On the possibility of making a WWE return: “People ask me, they say, ‘hey Steve, everybody’s making a comeback. HBK’s back, Triple H’s back, Undertaker’s back. They’ve got The Brothers Of Destruction. They’re heading over to Saudi Arabia.’ I’m like, ‘okay, so if I did come back, do I want to come back as being the 53 year old ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin or the ass-kicking ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin? I want them to harp on my ass-kicking, not my age.”