Steve Austin Explains Why Kevin Owens Isn’t The Next Stone Cold

– Steve Austin weighed in on people calling Kevin Owens the next “Stone Cold” amidst his recent feud with Shane McMahon in an interview with Sports Illustrated. Highlights are below:

On whether Owens is the next Stone Cold: “With Kevin Owens, don’t throw my name on there. This guy can talk a lot of trash, he is great in the ring, and he’s using my finisher, but hell, no one is going to be the next Steve Austin. I remember when people were saying I was going to be the next Ric Flair when I was in WCW. No one’s ever going to be the next Ric Flair, and you’re not going to see the next Hulk Hogan or the next Bret Hart, either. It just doesn’t happen that way. People like to say that because of the similarities, but what we should be saying is, ‘I want this guy to be the next big thing.’”

On giving permission for Owens to use the Stunner: “My finish was being used by someone else before I really made it famous, or trademarked it, so to speak. So I told him, go ahead and use the Stone Cold Stunner.”