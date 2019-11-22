Steve Austin Explains Why Undertaker Had To Be His First Guest On Broken Skull Sessions

In an interview with Yahoo, Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke about why The Undertaker had to be his first guest for his WWE Network series Broken Skull Sessions, which debuts Sunday after Survivor Series. Here are highlights:

On his love of wrestling: “One of the things in my life that I love more than anything is the business of professional wrestling. I had to ride off into the sunset a little earlier than I wanted to, but just being associated with the company is very satisfying for me.”

On the concept of his new show: “I had the Stone Cold Podcast [on the WWE Network] back in the day and I was flying all over trying to accommodate some of those talks. I have a place right next door to my house where I record my own podcast and WWE said they’d like to revisit the concept of me talking to guys from the company, sharing stories and talking about the business. I said I would love to do it and in a much looser setting. We’re not live, we’re just shooting the breeze.”

On the Undertaker as his first guest: “When we signed on, WWE wanted to come out with a bang, get a huge guest. Undertaker has been doing the Undertaker character for 30 years. In my estimate he’s the best character in the history of the business. To be able to ride that lightning bolt for as long as he did, to make the changes he needed to to stay relevant and fresh, he was our first guest to go after.”