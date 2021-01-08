Steve Austin Gives His Picks For Favorite Current Men’s & Women’s WWE Superstars

Stone Cold Steve Austin was recently interviewed by Ryan Satin on the WWE on Fox YouTube channel, and the WWE legend revealed his favorite current superstars in the company.

Austin’s pick on the women’s side is former SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, and he discussed his reasons why.

“I’ve said in the past – Bayley, when she turned heel, I think she’s one of the most entertaining heels in the business,” Austin said. “There are layers to her work from a female standpoint – Charlotte just came back and Becky Lynch left to have her baby – but right now, I really like Bayley’s heel work and I’ve been watching it and liking it for quite some time.”

On the men’s side, Austin mentioned Drew McIntyre as his choice, noting that meeting him in person offered a better glimpse into his psyche.

“On the guys’ standpoint, like you said, Drew McIntyre – Mick Foley was on the podcast years ago and he goes, ‘This guy…..’ If you had told me years ago, I had said, ‘Nah, he’s a midcard guy.’ Mick goes, ‘You should watch this guy.’ I’ve been watching him, and to meet him in person and to get a feel for his mentality and physicality and the way he thinks about the business, very impressed with Drew. He’s definitely earned the position that he’s at in the business.

You can watch the video below.

If using any of the above quotes, please credit WWE on FOX with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.