Various News: Steve Austin Featured In New Music Video, DDP and Jake Roberts Celebrate Christmas
December 23, 2019 | Posted by
– Stone Cold Steve Austin is featured in the music video for Bad Bunny’s “¿Quién Tu Eres?”. He also trended worldwide on Twitter due to the appearance.
💀 #X100PRE 💀
🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂https://t.co/Y2c9bc8c1X
— 👁 (@sanbenito) December 23, 2019
Bad Bunny's new video for “¿Quien Tu Eres?” features a cameo from Stone Cold Steve Austin 👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/Yn13WwUczb
— REMEZCLA (@REMEZCLA) December 23, 2019
– DDP has released a new video celebrating Christmas that features Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts.
