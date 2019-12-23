wrestling / News

Various News: Steve Austin Featured In New Music Video, DDP and Jake Roberts Celebrate Christmas

December 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Steve Austin WWE Raw

Stone Cold Steve Austin is featured in the music video for Bad Bunny’s “¿Quién Tu Eres?”. He also trended worldwide on Twitter due to the appearance.

– DDP has released a new video celebrating Christmas that features Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts.

DDP, Jake Roberts, Steve Austin, Joseph Lee

