Steve Austin Appears in First WrestleMania 38 Promo

The first teaser for WrestleMania 38 aired last night during night one of WrestleMania 37, and the Steve Austin-starring video is now online. You can see the video below, which is narrated by Stone Cold and hypes next year’s WrestleMania taking place in Dallas, Texas.

Austin says in the video, “They say everything’s bigger here, and not to mess with us. ’cause this place runs deep in our hearts. Here’s the bottom line. Tthis is where the jaws will drop, the feet will stomp, the crowd will roar, and the Superstars will soar. When the roofs are blown off, asses get handed, and moments are made in the only way we know how.”

The video features Zayde Wølf’s “Madness.” WrestleMania 38 takes place on April 3rd, 2022.