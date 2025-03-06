Steve Austin Hasn’t Been Contacted About WWE Wrestlemania 41

The last time Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared for WWE was Wrestlemania 38, when he beat Kevin Owens on night one. In an interview with The Schmo (via Fightful), Austin said that he has not been contacted about appearing at Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas.

He said: “I haven’t been in contact with anybody, so I guess anything can happen, but I’m here to run the Mint 400 and that’s what my sights are set on. I’m not looking to Mania. I’m looking to the Mint 400. I’ve got a brand new left knee, it’s my first race back, and I’m gonna go out there and kick ass to see if I can do it as well as I can.“