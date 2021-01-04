wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin Hypes Broken Skull Sessions With Bayley, Nikki Cross On Her Main Event Win
– Steve Austin’s next episode of the Broken Skull Sessions takes place next weekend, and Austin took to Twitter to hype it up. Austin will interview Bayley on the show, which airs next Sunday on WWE Network, and he posted:
Oh Hell Yeah!!! RT @WWENetwork: DING DONG!@itsBayleyWWE joins the Texas Rattlesnake on @steveaustinBSR's #BrokenSkullSessions, NEXT SUNDAY on WWE Network! pic.twitter.com/70oQkfQTIm
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 4, 2021
– WWE posted a clip of Nikki Cross celebrating her win on WWE Main Event over Reckoning, as you can see below:
.@NikkiCrossWWE rang in 2021 with a HUGE victory over @ReckoningRTRBTN, but is everything as it seems? 🤔 @sarahschreib #WWEMainEvent pic.twitter.com/zJnPw8FZj2
— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2021
