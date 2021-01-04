wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin Hypes Broken Skull Sessions With Bayley, Nikki Cross On Her Main Event Win

January 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stone Cold Steve Austin RAW

– Steve Austin’s next episode of the Broken Skull Sessions takes place next weekend, and Austin took to Twitter to hype it up. Austin will interview Bayley on the show, which airs next Sunday on WWE Network, and he posted:

– WWE posted a clip of Nikki Cross celebrating her win on WWE Main Event over Reckoning, as you can see below:

