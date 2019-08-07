Steve Austin Is Glad Kevin Owens Is Using The Stunner

In an interview with The Wrap, Stone Cold Steve Austin graded Kevin Owens’ version of the Stunner, giving it a B+, but said that he’s glad that Owens is using the move. Here are highlights:

On what he would rate Owens’ version of the Stunner: “I would give it a B+. I’m a huge K.O. fan, but I’ve seen a couple of the deliveries that have been a little off.”

On what he thinks of Owens using it: “He’s timing it up and he’s coming up — he’s got a little bit of a different finesse to it than I did. But I soon think he’ll achieve A to A+ status if practice makes perfect, and they gotta let him turn that thing loose. I enjoy watching him use it and I’m glad someone is using it. And I’m glad it’s him.”