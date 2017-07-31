Steve Austin: Kenny Omega Could Be The Next Big Thing

– During a recent edition of his podcast (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), Steve Austin and Jim Ross spoke about Kenny Omega. Here are some of Austin’s thoughts on him…

Austin’s Thoughts on Omega: “Hands down, he is one of the best in the world, if not the best in the world, in my opinion. If he came to the WWE, if he had any interest in doing so, I think that guy could be the next big thing.” Austin added, “I don’t know if it’s going to happen. I said he has the potential to be, if he was given the platform, just not be put in a box. He may never go to New York, but just when I look out there, Jim, and I ask, who could be the next big draw, he’s at the top of my list. May it happen or will it happen? Maybe it will and maybe it won’t, but that’s what I think his potential is.” Austin admitted, “I see so much in this kid and that’s why I’m so high on him.”

On Omega’s Charisma & Mic Skills: “I was watching an interview Triple H did an [the interview and] said, ‘what’s the one thing you’re looking for most in a person that he’s interviewing with to bring into the company?’ And the number one thing he said was ‘charisma,’ and, man, when I’ve seen this kid, and I’ve never met him, but I saw some of his interviews over there in Japan. He speaks fluent Japanese. And, boy, all of a sudden, he started lighting up in the Japanese language. And then, he’s speaking in English. He was like a lightning bolt on that microphone. A lot of charisma, a lot of presence, and bigger than life personality. And he can go like a son of a b—h in the ring, so he has got all that. He has been in the business 15 years or better, so he knows all that. He knows how to get over. He can get over if the company’s really behind him and given that platform. I think he’s a guy that’s hungry enough to be on board and say, ‘hey, I want to be number one.'”

Jim Ross Thinks Omega Is WWE Bound: “When his deal is up in early 2018, as I understand it, that I think he will be in WWE sometime in 2018.” Ross averred, “if you’re a pro wrestler and you don’t have the chance, or you take yourself out of a chance to go to WWE at some point in your career, in your productive years, you might be cheating yourself in my opinion money-wise.”