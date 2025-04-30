Steve Austin Gives Knee Replacement Recovery Update, How It Impacted WrestleMania Involvement

Steve Austin has provided an update on his recovery from knee replacement surgery, noting that the surgery had an impact on what he could do at WrestleMania 41. Austin spoke about his health on The Ariel Helwani Show when it was asked if there was talk of him doing more at WrestleMania.

“I was just happy to be there,” Austin said (per Fightful). “I had a knee replacement about four months ago. For a total knee replacement to heal up 100%, you’re looking at about a year. That was on December 4th. I don’t squat anymore, I’m doing some Hindu squats along with my workouts, but I haven’t even tried to run yet. I don’t even know if I can run, not that I run a lot to the ring.”

He continued, “I would imagine about I’m 30-35% of capacity. I did what I could. Just to be involved in the show, go out there and announce the attendance, that’s what I did. That’s about all I could do. Earlier in the year, not really discussions, just brief, ‘Hey, if you want to be there, maybe we can figure you in.’ I said, ‘I’m getting my knee replaced. We’ll see what happens when that time comes.’ Time came and I can’t do much.”

Austin rode down to the ring on an ATV and announced the attendance for the two-night event.