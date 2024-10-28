Steve Austin Says He Will Need a Knee Replacement Soon

In an interview with The Bobbycast (via Fightful), Stone cold Steve Austin said that he will need to have knee replacement surgery soon due to a history of problems. Austin had knee injuries before he even became a wrestler thanks to his time in college football. He famously wore giant knee braces during his run on top.

He said: “That was my junior year, my first year at North Texas State University. Running down on kickoff coverage, and hit my guy I was supposed to block, and man, I went down, I’d never felt anything like what I felt in my left knee, and I tore my ACL, but it was a tear where you tear it in the middle, and the edges are kind of frayed. They can either repair it or not repair it. Based on the strength of my quads and my hamstrings, they didn’t repair that knee, so anyway, subsequently that’s what led to all my knee issues down the road. I’ve had ACL, PCL put there from cadaver ligaments several years ago. I need a new left knee here pretty quick.“