Steve Austin Looks Back On His Career, Talks Journey To the Top of WWE

Steve Austin recently looked back on his in-ring career and discussed his journey to get to the top of WWE. Austin talked about his road in wrestling during a new interview with Sidewalks Entertainment, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On the ups and downs of his career: “You just described my wrestling career, and it was actually a blast. When I started, I was actually terrible. Through trial and tribulations and paying dues on the road, I ended up being really good at it. That was just due to a lot of hard work. I had a lot of great times in the business, it was the number one passion in my life was my wrestling career. I’ve said that on many occasions. That is a real tough life and it will take a lot out of you because you have to give it everything you’ve got. You’re living out on the road, you can never come out of the road because if you do, someone will replace you. The pressure is hot, the injury rate is high, and you go down the road with a bunch of guys that you come to know and live and some of the craziest individuals that you’ll ever meet in your life. Throughout it all, you’re just trying to go up the card.”

On his journey to the top of WWE: “When I first got into the business of wrestling, I just got in to be a wrestler. When you get in there, ‘Oh, okay, you want to be on top.’ Getting to the top is the journey. Remaining on top is really hard. Through it all, I met some great people and I’m thankful to every body that helped me out in my career and took me under my arm and gave me some tips of wisdom and I’m thankful to WWE for the opportunity.”