Steve Austin Loves What John Cena’s Doing In His Heel Turn

Steve Austin is enjoying John Cena’s heel turn, noting in a new interview that he’s loving what Cena is doing. Austin talked about Cena’s heel run on The Ariel Helwani Show and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Cena’s heel turn: “I love what Cena’s doing, I love the way that guy talks, his promos, where he’s going with it… I think he’s gonna look back and love what he’s doing.”

On his own heel turn at WrestleMania 17: “That really kind of reinvigorated me, and we were both in there, the No. 1 and 2 babyfaces, the No. 1 and 2 talents in the world — going head-to-head. But I’d have called that audible and I’d have told Vince, after it’s all said and done, watch the Stunner. I’d have dropped him on that stack of dimes he called a neck, and I’d would have stayed a babyface.”